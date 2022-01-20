Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €53.00 ($60.23) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.57 ($76.79).

Shares of ETR:STM traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €66.00 ($75.00). The company had a trading volume of 29,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($82.44). The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.75.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

