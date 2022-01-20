Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €53.00 ($60.23) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.57 ($76.79).

Shares of ETR:STM traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €66.00 ($75.00). The company had a trading volume of 29,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($82.44). The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.75.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

