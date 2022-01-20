Noked Israel Ltd Invests $423,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.91.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.38. The company had a trading volume of 36,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,688. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

