Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by Barclays

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($127.27) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vinci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €107.69 ($122.37).

Get Vinci alerts:

DG stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €98.19 ($111.58). 1,145,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.65. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($100.91).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.