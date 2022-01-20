Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases 128 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.45.

NSC stock traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,338. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.