E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,070 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

Shares of HON traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.98. 22,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

