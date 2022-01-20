LifePro Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LifePro Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357,911 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 4.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. 485,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,223,658. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

