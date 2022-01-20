Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial comprises 1.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Synovus Financial worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

SNV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,209. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

