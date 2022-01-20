LifePro Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

LifePro Asset Management increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $38.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,069.31. 25,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,295. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,397.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,450.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,584.20.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

