Swerve (SWRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Swerve has a market cap of $3.59 million and $654,872.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,273,080 coins and its circulating supply is 16,079,633 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

