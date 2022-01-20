Short Interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Declines By 28.9%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of DHIL stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.29. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $234.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.94%. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

