GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Hits One Day Volume of $96,347.00

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $386,347.78 and approximately $96,347.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.00329333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000821 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003470 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

