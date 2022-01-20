Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 39,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 611,776 shares.The stock last traded at $37.26 and had previously closed at $35.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 432.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

