Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to Post $0.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. Farmland Partners posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FPI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 122.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 334,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 8,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.95 million, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

