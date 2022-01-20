Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 107,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,756 shares.The stock last traded at $33.87 and had previously closed at $32.51.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

