Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price rose 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 810,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,977,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

