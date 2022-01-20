US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 702,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 96.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.15. 884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,999. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

