eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Gap Up to $22.43

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $23.65. eHealth shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 1,342 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Get eHealth alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $638.11 million, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $17,504,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 70.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $11,757,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.