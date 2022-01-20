Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Rating Increased to Buy at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.88.

ERO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.34. The company had a trading volume of 230,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,335. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$16.00 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.40.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.6422707 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

