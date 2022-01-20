Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,939 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $55,570.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 75,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 133,500 shares of company stock valued at $675,884 and sold 28,000 shares valued at $139,680. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 34,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

