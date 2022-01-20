BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU) dropped 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 227,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 183,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09.

About BTU Metals (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

