Charles Lim Capital Ltd Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,000. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock worth $4,493,439,807. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.23.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $39.61 on Thursday, reaching $1,035.26. The company had a trading volume of 427,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,146,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,054.93 and its 200-day moving average is $879.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

