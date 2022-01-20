E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $17,004,000. STAAR Surgical comprises approximately 0.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.61. 2,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.92 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.