B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,888,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,196,000 after purchasing an additional 263,043 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,201 shares of company stock valued at $46,051,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.96. 313,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,719,765. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15. The company has a market cap of $250.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.