Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $21.36 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,356,000. AvalonBay Communities makes up 2.1% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,189. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.55. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.94 and a one year high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

