Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $90.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,094,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.8% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $90,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,710 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,490,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $12,333,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 341,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.50. 24,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,471. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

