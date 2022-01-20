Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 70 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

