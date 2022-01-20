CKW Financial Group Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CKW Financial Group cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $230.51. 73,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,845. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

