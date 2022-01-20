OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $256,000 in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Yandex by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Yandex by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Yandex by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.73. 60,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,316. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. Yandex has a 52-week low of $48.24 and a 52-week high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

