OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $9.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $500.03. 763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,912. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

