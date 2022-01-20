OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,544 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

FB stock traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.98. The company had a trading volume of 222,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,141,149. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.64. The company has a market capitalization of $909.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,215 shares of company stock valued at $178,291,695 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

