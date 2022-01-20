McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.93. 29,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,611. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $96.44 and a one year high of $128.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

