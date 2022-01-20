Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires 76,267 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,267 shares during the period. Costamare makes up about 1.4% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Costamare worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Costamare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Costamare by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 398,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Costamare by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 435,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 72,493 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,992. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

