People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $429,831,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after buying an additional 932,759 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after buying an additional 575,006 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 485,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,616,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.36. 3,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,111. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

