Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $9.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $651.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $679.72 and its 200 day moving average is $625.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

