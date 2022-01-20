Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Shares of STAF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. 274,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,985. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 759.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.