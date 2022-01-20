Beck Capital Management LLC Buys 7,984 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

