Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,606 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

