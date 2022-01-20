PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $49.67 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PACW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

