Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 181 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

