Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $32,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 94.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in MetLife by 18.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $916,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of MET stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

