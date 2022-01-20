Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $165.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $162.00 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $392.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

