Glenview Trust Co Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 300,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,365 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

