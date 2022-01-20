Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 22,098 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 222.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $199.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $201.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

