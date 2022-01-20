Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,182 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 15,182 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.24% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $94,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.