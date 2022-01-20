Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $122.39 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 102.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 926,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,286 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $122,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,093.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.77. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.