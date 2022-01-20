Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in December

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of COF traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average is $158.40. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 162.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 965,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,376,000 after acquiring an additional 137,620 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

