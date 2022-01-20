Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $126,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.16. 5,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,288. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.39.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

