Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $39.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,742.24. The stock had a trading volume of 41,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,489. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,797.28 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,880.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,804.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

