Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,007,540 shares of company stock valued at $388,833,744. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

CTLT stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,769. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.86 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

