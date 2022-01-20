Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 54,545 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Venture Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,104,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $47,038,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,493,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,964,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROVR stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $6.65. 8,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,049. Rover Group has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $15.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

